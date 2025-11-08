Thermon Group (NYSE:THR) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.19 EPS

Thermon Group (NYSE:THR – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The technology company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.19, Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $131.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.43 million. Thermon Group had a return on equity of 12.65% and a net margin of 10.89%.Thermon Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. Thermon Group updated its FY 2026 guidance to 2.000-2.15 EPS.

Thermon Group Stock Up 4.2%

Shares of NYSE:THR traded up $1.38 during trading on Friday, reaching $34.18. 378,875 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 195,439. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Thermon Group has a 1-year low of $23.05 and a 1-year high of $34.41. The firm has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.64 and a beta of 1.06.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

THR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Thermon Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Thermon Group in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Institutional Trading of Thermon Group

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in Thermon Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in shares of Thermon Group by 62.5% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 3,236 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 1,245 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Thermon Group by 110.7% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,255 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 1,710 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming grew its stake in shares of Thermon Group by 216.8% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 6,709 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 4,591 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc acquired a new position in Thermon Group in the second quarter worth approximately $366,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.76% of the company’s stock.

Thermon Group Company Profile

Thermon Group Holdings, Inc provides engineered industrial process heating solutions for process industries in the United States and Latin America, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers heat tracing products, such as electric heat tracing cables, steam heating solutions, controls, monitoring and software, instrumentation, project services, industrial heating and filtration solutions, temporary electrical power distribution and lighting, and other products and services.

Further Reading

