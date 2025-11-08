Northern Oil and Gas (NYSE:NOG) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Northern Oil and Gas (NYSE:NOG – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.21, Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $556.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $528.36 million. Northern Oil and Gas had a return on equity of 22.12% and a net margin of 23.62%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.40 earnings per share.

Northern Oil and Gas Stock Up 5.4%

Northern Oil and Gas stock traded up $1.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $21.59. 3,433,859 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,884,432. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.48. The business has a fifty day moving average of $23.91 and a 200 day moving average of $26.18. Northern Oil and Gas has a 12-month low of $19.88 and a 12-month high of $44.31.

Northern Oil and Gas Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 30th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.3%. Northern Oil and Gas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.70%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Northern Oil and Gas

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its position in Northern Oil and Gas by 6.4% during the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 334,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,495,000 after purchasing an additional 20,045 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 14.1% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 12,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 1,491 shares during the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas in the 2nd quarter valued at about $277,000. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury grew its position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 28.5% in the 2nd quarter. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury now owns 28,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $813,000 after buying an additional 6,357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 36.8% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 19,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $560,000 after buying an additional 5,322 shares during the last quarter. 98.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on NOG. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Northern Oil and Gas in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 15th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Northern Oil and Gas from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating and set a $26.00 price objective (down from $27.00) on shares of Northern Oil and Gas in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 target price (down from $31.00) on shares of Northern Oil and Gas in a research report on Monday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Northern Oil and Gas has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.00.

Northern Oil and Gas Company Profile

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It primarily holds interests in the Williston Basin, the Appalachian Basin, and the Permian Basin in the United States.

