Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF $IWF

Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 8.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,428 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $2,305,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IWF. Concord Wealth Partners grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1,966.7% during the 2nd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 62 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. HighMark Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 60.5% in the second quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 69 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Hughes Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, First Community Trust NA lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 525.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Community Trust NA now owns 125 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.33% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWF opened at $471.43 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.43 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $467.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $433.02. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $308.67 and a 12 month high of $493.00.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.