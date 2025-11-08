Cisco Systems, Inc. $CSCO Shares Purchased by KCM Investment Advisors LLC

KCM Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 95,801 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,662 shares during the quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $6,647,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CSCO. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Cisco Systems by 0.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 388,949,854 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $24,002,095,000 after purchasing an additional 1,865,648 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 47,117,146 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,907,599,000 after acquiring an additional 4,437,450 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Cisco Systems by 37.4% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 46,973,293 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,898,722,000 after purchasing an additional 12,775,066 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 3.6% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 37,797,629 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,332,492,000 after purchasing an additional 1,326,354 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi increased its stake in Cisco Systems by 11.0% during the first quarter. Amundi now owns 29,170,847 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,679,312,000 after purchasing an additional 2,898,391 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CSCO. CICC Research assumed coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Monday, July 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $78.00 target price for the company. Wall Street Zen lowered Cisco Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Cisco Systems from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $87.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, October 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $75.50.

Cisco Systems Stock Performance

Cisco Systems stock opened at $71.07 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $280.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.13, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.00. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.11 and a fifty-two week high of $74.84. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.78.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 13th. The network equipment provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 18.45% and a return on equity of 27.06%. The business had revenue of $14.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.87 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Cisco Systems has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.970-0.990 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 4.000-4.060 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 3rd were paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.3%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.60%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 9,783 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.60, for a total transaction of $651,547.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 161,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,766,689.20. This represents a 5.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeetendra I. Patel sold 9,061 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.60, for a total transaction of $603,462.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 237,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,811,173. This trade represents a 3.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 82,965 shares of company stock valued at $5,559,996. 0.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

Further Reading

