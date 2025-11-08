Penserra Capital Management LLC Boosts Stake in Fortinet, Inc. $FTNT

Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,109,278 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 84,507 shares during the period. Fortinet comprises approximately 1.6% of Penserra Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Penserra Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Fortinet worth $117,271,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dover Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Fortinet by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Dover Advisors LLC now owns 9,451 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $999,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Balboa Wealth Partners grew its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 4.3% during the second quarter. Balboa Wealth Partners now owns 2,330 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Hemington Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Fortinet by 13.2% in the second quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 851 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Peloton Wealth Strategists raised its holdings in Fortinet by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Peloton Wealth Strategists now owns 4,330 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $417,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its position in Fortinet by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 2,852 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.71% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Fortinet

In other Fortinet news, CEO Ken Xie sold 158,485 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.51, for a total transaction of $13,710,537.35. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 51,391,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,445,911,452.29. This represents a 0.31% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Michael Xie sold 3,546 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.53, for a total transaction of $306,835.38. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 10,492,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $907,874,317.54. This trade represents a 0.03% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 17.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Fortinet Stock Performance

Shares of Fortinet stock opened at $81.79 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $83.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $93.11. Fortinet, Inc. has a 1-year low of $70.12 and a 1-year high of $114.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market cap of $62.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.59, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.08.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The software maker reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.11. Fortinet had a return on equity of 111.46% and a net margin of 30.60%.The company had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Fortinet has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.660-2.700 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 0.730-0.750 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Fortinet, Inc. will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on FTNT. TD Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Fortinet from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $90.00 to $86.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on Fortinet from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Citigroup downgraded Fortinet from a “neutral” rating to a “mixed” rating in a report on Monday, October 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Fortinet from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating, twenty-six have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fortinet currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.48.

Fortinet Company Profile

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and convergence of networking and security solutions worldwide. It offers secure networking solutions focus on the convergence of networking and security; network firewall solutions that consist of FortiGate data centers, hyperscale, and distributed firewalls, as well as encrypted applications; wireless LAN solutions; and secure connectivity solutions, including FortiSwitch secure ethernet switches, FortiAP wireless local area network access points, FortiExtender 5G connectivity gateways, and other products.

