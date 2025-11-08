Penserra Capital Management LLC Has $22.57 Million Stake in Salesforce Inc. $CRM

Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Salesforce Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 726.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 82,760 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 72,745 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $22,566,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Coign Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Salesforce by 1.7% in the first quarter. Coign Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,183 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $586,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in Salesforce by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 3,343 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $897,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. KDT Advisors LLC lifted its position in Salesforce by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. KDT Advisors LLC now owns 967 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Salesforce by 7.3% during the first quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 572 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Finally, Mendel Money Management grew its position in shares of Salesforce by 3.6% in the first quarter. Mendel Money Management now owns 1,112 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. 80.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Salesforce alerts:

Insider Activity at Salesforce

In other news, Director David Blair Kirk purchased 3,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $254.66 per share, with a total value of $865,844.00. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 3,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $973,819.84. This trade represents a 801.89% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.50, for a total transaction of $543,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 11,911,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,876,644,396.50. This trade represents a 0.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 74,372 shares of company stock valued at $18,317,866 in the last 90 days. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Salesforce Trading Up 0.3%

Shares of CRM stock opened at $239.92 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $247.41 and a 200-day moving average of $258.16. The stock has a market cap of $228.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.19. Salesforce Inc. has a 52-week low of $226.48 and a 52-week high of $369.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 3rd. The CRM provider reported $2.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.13. Salesforce had a net margin of 16.87% and a return on equity of 13.27%. The business had revenue of $10.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. Salesforce has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.330-11.370 EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at 2.840-2.860 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Salesforce Inc. will post 7.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 17th were issued a $0.416 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 17th. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. Salesforce’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.13%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CRM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Salesforce from $335.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price target on Salesforce from $255.00 to $221.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 4th. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $395.00 price objective on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Thursday, September 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Salesforce from $380.00 to $365.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 4th. Finally, Northland Capmk downgraded shares of Salesforce from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Twenty-five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $325.23.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on CRM

Salesforce Company Profile

(Free Report)

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.