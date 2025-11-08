Oracle Corporation $ORCL Stock Holdings Increased by Penserra Capital Management LLC

Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 161.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 293,861 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after buying an additional 181,546 shares during the period. Oracle comprises 0.9% of Penserra Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $64,244,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 189.3% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 153,580 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $25,593,000 after buying an additional 100,494 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Oracle by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,418 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $903,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 3.9% during the first quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 2,571 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $359,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Oracle by 10.8% during the first quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 51,854 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $7,250,000 after acquiring an additional 5,070 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Oracle by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 1,021,466 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $142,841,000 after acquiring an additional 173,315 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on ORCL. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Oracle from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 17th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $342.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a report on Friday, October 17th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Oracle in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $365.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research lifted their target price on Oracle from $300.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. Finally, Berenberg Bank increased their price target on Oracle from $202.00 to $306.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-six have assigned a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Oracle has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $323.69.

In related news, Director Jeffrey Berg sold 49,365 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.02, for a total transaction of $13,971,282.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 151,999 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,018,756.98. This trade represents a 24.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 2,222 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.91, for a total value of $641,958.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 29,225 shares in the company, valued at $8,443,394.75. This represents a 7.07% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 204,254 shares of company stock valued at $60,227,807. Corporate insiders own 40.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ORCL stock opened at $239.15 on Friday. Oracle Corporation has a 1 year low of $118.86 and a 1 year high of $345.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62. The business’s fifty day moving average is $279.32 and its 200-day moving average is $229.88. The stock has a market cap of $681.77 billion, a PE ratio of 55.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.51.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, September 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.01). Oracle had a net margin of 21.08% and a return on equity of 72.93%. The firm had revenue of $14.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.39 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Oracle has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.270-1.310 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Oracle Corporation will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, October 9th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 9th. Oracle’s payout ratio is presently 46.30%.

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

