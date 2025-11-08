Evercore ISI Cuts Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) Price Target to $168.00

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Evercore ISI from $180.00 to $168.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

LYV has been the subject of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $175.00 to $173.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Live Nation Entertainment from $195.00 to $181.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Susquehanna raised their price objective on Live Nation Entertainment from $174.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 2nd. Nineteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $173.35.

LYV stock traded up $2.82 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $140.59. The company had a trading volume of 4,123,699 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,542,077. The company has a market capitalization of $32.97 billion, a PE ratio of 60.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.85 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $158.25 and a 200 day moving average of $150.96. Live Nation Entertainment has a 12 month low of $112.88 and a 12 month high of $175.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.81). The firm had revenue of $8.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.87 billion. Live Nation Entertainment had a return on equity of 105.85% and a net margin of 3.88%.Live Nation Entertainment’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.66 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Live Nation Entertainment will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 22.1% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,725,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,589,196,000 after purchasing an additional 1,763,511 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment in the 1st quarter valued at about $201,501,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment in the second quarter worth about $198,336,000. Independent Franchise Partners LLP grew its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 21.4% during the first quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP now owns 5,698,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $744,118,000 after acquiring an additional 1,004,574 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 46.1% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,804,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,195,000 after acquiring an additional 884,745 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.52% of the company’s stock.

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company worldwide. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues. This segment operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates and streams associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

