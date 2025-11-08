Wedbush Cuts Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) Price Target to $34.00

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Wedbush from $44.00 to $34.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut Pinterest from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler set a $40.00 price target on Pinterest in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Pinterest from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $37.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Pinterest from $42.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $30.00 target price (down previously from $49.00) on shares of Pinterest in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have given a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Pinterest has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.55.

Pinterest Stock Performance

PINS stock traded up $0.78 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $27.06. 24,459,233 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,017,222. Pinterest has a fifty-two week low of $23.68 and a fifty-two week high of $40.90. The stock has a market cap of $18.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.39, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $33.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.79.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 19th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Pinterest had a net margin of 48.99% and a return on equity of 8.20%. The company had revenue of $665.93 million for the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Pinterest will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Pinterest

In related news, CFO Donnelly Julia Brau sold 22,821 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.85, for a total value of $795,311.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 312,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,887,906.70. This trade represents a 6.81% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 1,150 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $40,250.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 30,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,071,000. The trade was a 3.62% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 640,236 shares of company stock valued at $22,878,326 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 7.06% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pinterest

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Pinterest during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $252,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in Pinterest by 107.3% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,147 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Pinterest during the first quarter valued at $200,000. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Pinterest in the first quarter worth $261,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pinterest by 8.5% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 670,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,774,000 after buying an additional 52,563 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.81% of the company’s stock.

About Pinterest

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual search and discovery platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform allows people to find ideas, such as recipes, home and style inspiration, and others; and to search, save, and shop the ideas. The company was formerly known as Cold Brew Labs Inc and changed its name to Pinterest, Inc in April 2012.

