Truist Financial Cuts Trex (NYSE:TREX) Price Target to $50.00

Trex (NYSE:TREX – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Truist Financial from $75.00 to $50.00 in a research note released on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. William Blair cut shares of Trex from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $74.00 price objective (up previously from $72.00) on shares of Trex in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $61.00 price objective on shares of Trex and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. DA Davidson set a $60.00 target price on shares of Trex and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 9th. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 price target (down from $80.00) on shares of Trex in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.89.

Get Trex alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Trex

Trex Trading Up 3.2%

Trex stock traded up $1.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $32.93. 6,606,636 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,799,787. Trex has a one year low of $31.21 and a one year high of $80.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $52.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.18. The company has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a PE ratio of 19.03, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.49.

Trex (NYSE:TREX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The construction company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $285.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $301.74 million. Trex had a net margin of 16.53% and a return on equity of 21.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.37 EPS. Trex has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Trex will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Trex

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TREX. Maridea Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Trex in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,225,000. Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trex in the 3rd quarter worth $60,000. Summitry LLC raised its stake in shares of Trex by 15.9% in the third quarter. Summitry LLC now owns 5,362 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares during the last quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. lifted its holdings in shares of Trex by 25.7% during the third quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 9,421 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $487,000 after purchasing an additional 1,925 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in Trex by 3,769.6% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,167 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 2,111 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.96% of the company’s stock.

About Trex

(Get Free Report)

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes composite decking, railing, and outdoor living products and accessories for residential and commercial markets in the United States. It offers decking products and accessories under the names Trex Transcend, Trex Select, Trex Signature, Trex Transcend Lineage, and Trex Enhance for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening system; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Trex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.