Piper Sandler Cuts Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) Price Target to $38.00

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Piper Sandler from $39.00 to $38.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on VNO. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 12th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Vornado Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 25th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Vornado Realty Trust from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on Vornado Realty Trust in a research note on Monday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Vornado Realty Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.33.

Vornado Realty Trust Stock Up 4.4%

NYSE:VNO traded up $1.56 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $37.18. The company had a trading volume of 1,785,274 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,500,433. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.20, a PEG ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 1.57. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.74. Vornado Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $29.68 and a 12-month high of $46.63. The company has a current ratio of 6.82, a quick ratio of 6.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.02. Vornado Realty Trust had a net margin of 48.49% and a return on equity of 19.64%. The company had revenue of $453.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $435.19 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Vornado Realty Trust will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Haim Chera sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.64, for a total value of $1,189,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 8.42% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VNO. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $876,000. Mutual Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vornado Realty Trust during the first quarter worth $201,000. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in Vornado Realty Trust by 1.0% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 39,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,469,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 0.7% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 908,545 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,607,000 after buying an additional 6,678 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 46,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,720,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 90.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vornado Realty Trust is a fully – integrated equity real estate investment trust.

