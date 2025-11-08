Invesco QQQ $QQQ is Prospera Financial Services Inc’s 6th Largest Position

Prospera Financial Services Inc decreased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 5.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 136,822 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 8,087 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ accounts for about 1.4% of Prospera Financial Services Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $75,538,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA bought a new position in Invesco QQQ during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ by 105.0% in the first quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 121 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 2,536 shares during the last quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 930.0% during the second quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 103 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlantic Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 3,000.0% during the first quarter. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC now owns 124 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. 44.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Invesco QQQ Price Performance

Shares of QQQ stock opened at $609.74 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $601.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $559.22. Invesco QQQ has a 52-week low of $402.39 and a 52-week high of $637.01.

Invesco QQQ Increases Dividend

Invesco QQQ Company Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 22nd were issued a $0.694 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 22nd. This is a boost from Invesco QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. This represents a $2.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

