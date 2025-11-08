RTX Corporation $RTX Shares Purchased by Parkside Financial Bank & Trust

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of RTX Corporation (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 14.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,408 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,092 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in RTX were worth $2,396,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PFS Partners LLC increased its stake in RTX by 101.1% during the 2nd quarter. PFS Partners LLC now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Access Investment Management LLC bought a new position in RTX during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new position in RTX in the first quarter worth $40,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc boosted its holdings in shares of RTX by 25.4% in the 2nd quarter. Briaud Financial Planning Inc now owns 321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of RTX during the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at RTX

In other RTX news, insider Shane G. Eddy sold 25,968 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.79, for a total transaction of $4,149,426.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Troy D. Brunk sold 7,654 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.20, for a total transaction of $1,187,900.80. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 16,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,551,798.40. This represents a 31.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 38,471 shares of company stock valued at $6,210,875 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

RTX Price Performance

Shares of NYSE RTX opened at $177.01 on Friday. RTX Corporation has a twelve month low of $112.27 and a twelve month high of $181.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $164.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $151.11. The company has a market capitalization of $237.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.35, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.64.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 21st. The company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $22.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.26 billion. RTX had a net margin of 7.67% and a return on equity of 13.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.45 EPS. RTX has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.100-6.200 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that RTX Corporation will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RTX Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 21st. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.5%. RTX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.85%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RTX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wall Street Zen raised RTX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, October 25th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of RTX in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price target on shares of RTX in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Barclays increased their price objective on RTX from $130.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their target price on RTX from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $178.47.

RTX Company Profile

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

