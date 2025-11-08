Prospera Financial Services Inc Sells 624 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF $VTI

Prospera Financial Services Inc lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 0.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 82,686 shares of the company’s stock after selling 624 shares during the quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $25,142,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $150,448,000. Stonebrook Private Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 16.9% during the first quarter. Stonebrook Private Inc. now owns 913 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.6% during the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 1,630,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,231,000 after buying an additional 56,878 shares in the last quarter. Sharkey Howes & Javer boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.7% in the first quarter. Sharkey Howes & Javer now owns 6,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,675,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. Finally, Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 12.1% in the first quarter. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc now owns 4,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,358,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.92% of the company’s stock.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VTI opened at $330.09 on Friday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52 week low of $236.42 and a 52 week high of $339.06. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $327.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $308.92. The firm has a market cap of $550.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.26 and a beta of 1.02.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

