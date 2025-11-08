Royal Bank Of Canada Lowers Linde (NASDAQ:LIN) Price Target to $540.00

Linde (NASDAQ:LIN – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by equities researchers at Royal Bank Of Canada from $576.00 to $540.00 in a research report issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Royal Bank Of Canada’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 28.42% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on LIN. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $516.00 price target on shares of Linde in a research note on Monday. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Linde from $535.00 to $520.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. UBS Group cut their price target on Linde from $510.00 to $507.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 6th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn raised Linde from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $508.83.

Linde Stock Performance

LIN stock opened at $420.51 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $196.36 billion, a PE ratio of 29.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.91. Linde has a fifty-two week low of $408.65 and a fifty-two week high of $486.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $459.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $463.26.

Linde (NASDAQ:LIN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $4.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.18 by $0.03. Linde had a return on equity of 19.09% and a net margin of 20.20%.The business had revenue of $8.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.94 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Linde has set its FY 2025 guidance at 16.350-16.450 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 4.100-4.200 EPS. Analysts forecast that Linde will post 16.54 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LIN. Breakwater Capital Group grew its stake in Linde by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Breakwater Capital Group now owns 980 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $460,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Canopy Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Linde by 2.9% during the second quarter. Canopy Partners LLC now owns 788 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $370,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA boosted its holdings in shares of Linde by 1.9% in the second quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA now owns 1,192 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $559,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. Clarendon Private LLC grew its position in shares of Linde by 1.0% in the second quarter. Clarendon Private LLC now owns 2,273 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC grew its position in shares of Linde by 1.4% in the second quarter. Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC now owns 1,635 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $767,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.80% of the company’s stock.

About Linde

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and South Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

