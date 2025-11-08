Barclays Issues Pessimistic Forecast for HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) Stock Price

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by equities research analysts at Barclays from $675.00 to $575.00 in a research report issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the software maker’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 44.53% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on HubSpot from $600.00 to $550.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James Financial dropped their target price on shares of HubSpot from $825.00 to $655.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 7th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of HubSpot from $550.00 to $465.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of HubSpot in a research report on Tuesday, September 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $685.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of HubSpot from $750.00 to $550.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-seven have issued a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, HubSpot has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $626.50.

HUBS traded up $2.88 on Thursday, hitting $397.83. 1,358,850 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 808,891. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4,972.91, a PEG ratio of 13.65 and a beta of 1.60. HubSpot has a 12 month low of $375.01 and a 12 month high of $881.13. The business has a 50-day moving average of $475.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $527.99.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The software maker reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.08. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 0.12% and a positive return on equity of 1.21%. The business had revenue of $809.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $786.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. HubSpot has set its FY 2025 guidance at 9.600-9.620 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 2.970-2.990 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that HubSpot will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CTO Dharmesh Shah sold 4,747 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $501.60, for a total transaction of $2,381,095.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer directly owned 1,271,058 shares in the company, valued at $637,562,692.80. This trade represents a 0.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Yamini Rangan sold 2,387 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $1,193,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 56,277 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,138,500. This represents a 4.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 51,098 shares of company stock worth $24,757,257. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of HUBS. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in HubSpot by 1.1% in the first quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,507 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $861,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its position in shares of HubSpot by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 584 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of HubSpot by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 405 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of HubSpot by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 434 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of HubSpot by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,076 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $503,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. 90.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HubSpot, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes Marketing Hub, a toolset for marketing automation and email, social media, SEO, and reporting and analytics; Sales Hub offers email templates and tracking, conversations and live chat, meeting and call scheduling, lead and website visit alerts, lead scoring, sales automation, pipeline management, quoting, forecasting, and reporting; Service Hub, a service software designed to help businesses manage, respond, and connect with customers; and Content Management Systems Hub enables businesses to create new and edit existing web content.

