Wells Fargo & Company Cuts Corebridge Financial (NYSE:CRBG) Price Target to $43.00

Corebridge Financial (NYSE:CRBG – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $44.00 to $43.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

CRBG has been the topic of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Corebridge Financial from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Corebridge Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 2nd. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Corebridge Financial from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Corebridge Financial in a research report on Friday, October 10th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Corebridge Financial in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.73.

Corebridge Financial stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $29.90. 6,955,912 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,628,524. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50-day moving average is $32.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 0.13. Corebridge Financial has a 12 month low of $23.69 and a 12 month high of $36.57.

Corebridge Financial (NYSE:CRBG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $5.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.85 billion. Corebridge Financial had a return on equity of 19.90% and a net margin of 5.01%.The firm’s revenue was up 34.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.23 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Corebridge Financial will post 5.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 17th. Corebridge Financial’s payout ratio is currently 57.14%.

In other news, major shareholder International Group American sold 1,184,160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.65, for a total value of $39,846,984.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 82,711,853 shares in the company, valued at $2,783,253,853.45. This trade represents a 1.41% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Corebridge Financial by 14.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,343,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,399,000 after purchasing an additional 172,475 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Corebridge Financial by 227.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,458,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,045,000 after buying an additional 1,013,259 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Corebridge Financial by 1,178.9% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 25,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $801,000 after buying an additional 23,401 shares in the last quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Corebridge Financial during the first quarter worth about $358,000. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Corebridge Financial in the first quarter valued at about $1,823,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.25% of the company’s stock.

Corebridge Financial, Inc provides retirement solutions and insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Life Insurance, and Institutional Markets segments. The Individual Retirement segment provides fixed annuities, fixed index annuities, variable annuities, and retail mutual funds.

