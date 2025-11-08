Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.09 (NYSEARCA:BRW)

Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund (NYSEARCA:BRW – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, October 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.085 per share on Friday, November 28th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 10th.

Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund Stock Down 1.0%

Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $7.23. The company had a trading volume of 377,667 shares, compared to its average volume of 235,376. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.70 and a 200 day moving average of $7.88. Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund has a one year low of $6.91 and a one year high of $8.49.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund in the first quarter valued at about $374,000. M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund during the first quarter worth about $140,000. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund in the 1st quarter worth about $357,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund by 24.9% in the 1st quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 187,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,459,000 after purchasing an additional 37,481 shares during the period. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 64,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,000 after purchasing an additional 1,415 shares during the period.

Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund Company Profile

Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Voya Investment Management LLC. The fund is managed by Saba Capital Management, L.P. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

