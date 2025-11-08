National Australia Bank Limited (NAB) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 10th

National Australia Bank Limited (ASX:NAB – Get Free Report) announced a final dividend on Friday, November 7th, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 11th will be given a dividend of 0.85 per share on Thursday, December 11th. This represents a yield of 196.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 10th.

National Australia Bank Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $126.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.89.

National Australia Bank Company Profile

National Australia Bank Limited provides financial services to individuals and businesses in Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. The company operates through Business and Private Banking; Personal Banking; Corporate and Institutional Banking; New Zealand Banking; and Corporate Functions and Other segments.

