National Australia Bank Limited (NAB) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 10th

National Australia Bank Limited (ASX:NAB – Get Free Report) announced a final dividend on Friday, November 7th, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 11th will be given a dividend of 0.85 per share on Thursday, December 11th. This represents a yield of 196.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 10th.
National Australia Bank Price Performance
The stock has a market cap of $126.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.89.
National Australia Bank Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than National Australia Bank
- Using the MarketBeat Dividend Tax Calculator
- Qualcomm Earnings Surprise Wall Street—Here’s What Q4 Could Deliver
- What is a penny stock? A comprehensive guide
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 11/03 – 11/07
- Mastering Discipline: Overcoming Emotional Challenges In Trading
- OpenAI’s Restructuring Sets up What Could Be the Biggest IPO Ever
Receive News & Ratings for National Australia Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Australia Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.