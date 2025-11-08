Morgan Stanley Reiterates Equal Weight Rating for Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT)

Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a $15.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock, down from their previous price target of $20.00. Morgan Stanley’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 13.55% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on KRNT. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Kornit Digital in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Kornit Digital from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Barclays set a $22.00 target price on shares of Kornit Digital and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.75.

Kornit Digital Stock Up 0.6%

Kornit Digital stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $13.21. 330,254 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 339,954. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $591.74 million, a P/E ratio of -52.84 and a beta of 1.94. Kornit Digital has a fifty-two week low of $11.93 and a fifty-two week high of $34.28.

Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.05. Kornit Digital had a negative return on equity of 0.74% and a negative net margin of 5.43%.The company had revenue of $53.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.79 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Kornit Digital has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. Research analysts expect that Kornit Digital will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Kornit Digital by 9.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,539 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 1,141 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kornit Digital during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury bought a new stake in shares of Kornit Digital during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kornit Digital by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 117,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,248,000 after buying an additional 2,105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Kornit Digital by 0.8% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 271,305 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,402,000 after buying an additional 2,195 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.76% of the company’s stock.

Kornit Digital Ltd. develops, designs, and markets digital printing solutions for the fashion, apparel, and home decor segments of printed textile industry in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. Its solutions include digital printing systems, ink and other consumables, associated software, and value-added services.

