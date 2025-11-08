Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Royal Bank Of Canada Analyst Says

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by equities researchers at Royal Bank Of Canada from $7.00 to $9.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 22.11% from the company’s current price.

FSLY has been the subject of several other reports. Craig Hallum raised shares of Fastly from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Fastly in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.83.

Get Fastly alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on FSLY

Fastly Stock Performance

Shares of FSLY traded up $0.59 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $11.56. The stock had a trading volume of 7,756,269 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,521,098. The firm has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.04 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.49. Fastly has a 52 week low of $4.65 and a 52 week high of $12.08.

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.06. Fastly had a negative return on equity of 11.96% and a negative net margin of 23.49%.The company had revenue of $158.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.02 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Fastly has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.040-0.080 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 0.030-0.070 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Fastly will post -0.78 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Charles Lacey Compton III sold 11,378 shares of Fastly stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.41, for a total transaction of $95,688.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 659,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,544,822.33. This trade represents a 1.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CTO Artur Bergman sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.21, for a total value of $164,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer owned 3,341,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,431,875.96. The trade was a 0.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 597,933 shares of company stock worth $4,823,359. Corporate insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fastly

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FSLY. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Fastly in the 1st quarter worth approximately $91,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Fastly in the first quarter worth $123,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Fastly by 4.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,796,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,372,000 after acquiring an additional 75,904 shares during the last quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Fastly during the first quarter valued at about $696,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its stake in Fastly by 37.9% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 17,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 4,777 shares during the last quarter. 79.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Fastly

(Get Free Report)

Fastly, Inc operates an edge cloud platform for processing, serving, and securing its customer's applications in the United States, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The edge cloud is a category of Infrastructure as a Service that enables developers to build, secure, and deliver digital experiences at the edge of the internet.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Fastly Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fastly and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.