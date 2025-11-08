Visa Inc. $V Stock Position Lowered by Zevin Asset Management LLC

Zevin Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 0.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 91,346 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 544 shares during the period. Visa accounts for 4.7% of Zevin Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Zevin Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $32,432,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Keystone Global Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Visa during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Family Legacy Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Visa in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in Visa during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Visa by 82.0% during the second quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 91 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hoese & Co LLP purchased a new position in Visa during the second quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

Visa Stock Down 0.3%

Shares of NYSE V opened at $335.91 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $343.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $348.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Visa Inc. has a 12-month low of $299.00 and a 12-month high of $375.51. The company has a market cap of $615.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.87.

Visa Increases Dividend

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The credit-card processor reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.97 by $0.01. Visa had a return on equity of 60.31% and a net margin of 50.15%.The company had revenue of $10.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 11.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 12th will be given a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. This is a positive change from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 12th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is 23.11%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on V shares. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Visa from $400.00 to $397.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Citigroup raised shares of Visa to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Macquarie decreased their target price on shares of Visa from $425.00 to $410.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley set a $398.00 target price on shares of Visa and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, UBS Group set a $425.00 price target on Visa and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $400.00.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Lloyd Carney sold 900 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.48, for a total transaction of $302,832.00. Following the sale, the director owned 2,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $830,432.64. The trade was a 26.72% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Julie B. Rottenberg sold 2,027 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.02, for a total transaction of $697,328.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel owned 11,925 shares in the company, valued at $4,102,438.50. This represents a 14.53% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 23,897 shares of company stock worth $8,164,561 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

