Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR) Price Target Raised to $210.00

Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Citigroup from $190.00 to $210.00 in a report published on Wednesday,MarketScreener reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Wedbush set a $200.00 target price on Palantir Technologies and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $170.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $201.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $155.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, sixteen have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Palantir Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $173.45.

Shares of PLTR stock opened at $177.93 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $177.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $153.68. The firm has a market cap of $422.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 423.65, a P/E/G ratio of 6.78 and a beta of 2.63. Palantir Technologies has a 1-year low of $55.30 and a 1-year high of $207.52.

Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. Palantir Technologies had a net margin of 28.11% and a return on equity of 15.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 62.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.10 earnings per share. Palantir Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Palantir Technologies will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

In other Palantir Technologies news, insider Alexander C. Karp sold 222,878 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.37, for a total value of $33,737,042.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 6,432,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $973,650,893.46. This represents a 3.35% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Stephen Andrew Cohen sold 191,720 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.37, for a total transaction of $29,020,656.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 592 shares in the company, valued at $89,611.04. The trade was a 99.69% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,527,750 shares of company stock valued at $234,463,896. Corporate insiders own 9.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its position in Palantir Technologies by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 76,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,040,000 after acquiring an additional 5,767 shares during the period. Avestar Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 4.9% during the third quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 29,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,425,000 after purchasing an additional 1,387 shares during the period. Keyvantage Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $386,000. Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 5.9% during the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 21,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,990,000 after purchasing an additional 1,218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 58.4% in the third quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 39,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,458,000 after purchasing an additional 14,640 shares during the period. 45.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Palantir Technologies, Inc engages in the business of building and deploying software platforms that serve as the central operating systems for its customers. It operates under the Commercial and Government segments. The Commercial segment focuses on customers working in non-government industries. The Government segment is involved in providing services to customers that are the United States government and non-United States government agencies.

