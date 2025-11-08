Cantor Fitzgerald Boosts Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) Price Target to $25.00

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by Cantor Fitzgerald from $19.00 to $25.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the ride-sharing company’s stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s target price indicates a potential upside of 13.43% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Lyft from $19.00 to $20.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 11th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating on shares of Lyft in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Lyft in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Lyft from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 18th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on Lyft from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating, twenty-two have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Lyft has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.55.

Get Lyft alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on LYFT

Lyft Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LYFT opened at $22.04 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.96 billion, a PE ratio of 58.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 2.36. Lyft has a fifty-two week low of $9.66 and a fifty-two week high of $23.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.72.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. Lyft had a net margin of 2.40% and a return on equity of 18.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Lyft will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Lyft news, insider Lindsay Catherine Llewellyn sold 28,356 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.85, for a total transaction of $449,442.60. Following the transaction, the insider owned 850,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,478,649.80. This trade represents a 3.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Erin Brewer sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.24, for a total value of $228,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 540,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,241,167.16. This trade represents a 2.70% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 74,427 shares of company stock valued at $1,252,686. Insiders own 3.07% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Lyft

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LYFT. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in shares of Lyft by 2.5% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 21,652 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its holdings in Lyft by 2.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 35,372 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $779,000 after buying an additional 836 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lyft by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 24,441 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 868 shares during the last quarter. Earned Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lyft by 4.8% during the third quarter. Earned Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 19,164 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 881 shares during the period. Finally, Main Street Financial Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Lyft by 3.8% in the second quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 24,688 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $389,000 after acquiring an additional 909 shares during the last quarter. 83.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lyft Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. It operates multimodal transportation networks that offer access to various transportation options through the Lyft platform and mobile-based applications. The company's platform provides a ridesharing marketplace, which connects drivers with riders; Express Drive, a car rental program for drivers; and a network of shared bikes and scooters in various cities to address the needs of riders for short trips.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Lyft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lyft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.