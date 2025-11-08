Oceanic Iron Ore (CVE:FEO) Stock Price Up 25.4% – Still a Buy?

Oceanic Iron Ore Corp. (CVE:FEO – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 25.4% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.79 and last traded at C$0.79. 151,214 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 15% from the average session volume of 177,289 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.63.

Oceanic Iron Ore Stock Down 1.3%

The company has a current ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.79. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.49. The company has a market capitalization of C$114.30 million, a PE ratio of -5.92 and a beta of 3.27.

About Oceanic Iron Ore

Oceanic Iron Ore Corp., an exploration stage company, acquires and explores for iron ore properties in Quebec, Canada. It holds a 100% interest in the Ungava Bay iron property comprising three project areas, including Hopes Advance, Morgan Lake, and Roberts Lake, which covers an area of approximately 35,999 hectares of iron formation located in Nunavik, Quebec.

