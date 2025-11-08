Bunge Global (NYSE:BG) Stock Price Expected to Rise, JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analyst Says

Bunge Global (NYSE:BG – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $107.00 to $109.00 in a research note issued on Friday,MarketScreener reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target points to a potential upside of 15.30% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on BG. CICC Research increased their price objective on Bunge Global from $90.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley set a $95.00 price target on Bunge Global in a research report on Monday, October 27th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Bunge Global from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. Stephens raised their target price on shares of Bunge Global from $85.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 17th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Bunge Global in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.88.

Shares of BG opened at $94.54 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 2.07. Bunge Global has a 1 year low of $67.40 and a 1 year high of $99.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.28 billion, a PE ratio of 9.44, a P/E/G ratio of 8.28 and a beta of 0.76.

Bunge Global (NYSE:BG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.04. Bunge Global had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 9.16%. The firm had revenue of $22.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 71.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Bunge Global will post 7.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Christopher Mahoney purchased 5,000 shares of Bunge Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $81.73 per share, with a total value of $408,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 7,164 shares in the company, valued at approximately $585,513.72. The trade was a 231.05% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Colrain Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bunge Global by 60.3% in the 3rd quarter. Colrain Capital LLC now owns 78,550 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,382,000 after purchasing an additional 29,550 shares during the last quarter. NEOS Investment Management LLC increased its position in Bunge Global by 43.3% during the third quarter. NEOS Investment Management LLC now owns 12,971 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,054,000 after buying an additional 3,919 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Bunge Global by 0.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,792,204 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,364,367,000 after buying an additional 125,001 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its stake in Bunge Global by 8.7% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 47,837 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,887,000 after buying an additional 3,845 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bunge Global by 86.5% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 40,330 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,277,000 after acquiring an additional 18,707 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.23% of the company’s stock.

Bunge Global SA operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains comprising wheat and corn; and processes oilseeds into vegetable oils and protein meals.

