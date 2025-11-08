VTEX (NYSE:VTEX) Announces Earnings Results

VTEX (NYSE:VTEX – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.03, Zacks reports. VTEX had a net margin of 7.03% and a return on equity of 6.57%. The company had revenue of $59.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.02 earnings per share. VTEX’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis.

VTEX Stock Down 9.6%

VTEX stock traded down $0.42 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $3.91. The stock had a trading volume of 4,608,354 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,301,037. The company has a current ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. VTEX has a 12 month low of $3.65 and a 12 month high of $6.93. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.32. The stock has a market cap of $713.83 million, a P/E ratio of 43.39 and a beta of 1.33.

Get VTEX alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VTEX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of VTEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $7.30 to $6.50 in a research report on Wednesday, September 17th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of VTEX in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on VTEX in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.30 price target on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised shares of VTEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 16th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of VTEX from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $7.16.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On VTEX

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. boosted its stake in VTEX by 1,301.0% in the second quarter. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. now owns 746,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,929,000 after acquiring an additional 693,457 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of VTEX in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,543,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VTEX by 145.8% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 316,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,088,000 after purchasing an additional 187,677 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in VTEX by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 302,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,999,000 after purchasing an additional 22,646 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in VTEX by 61.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 220,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,119,000 after buying an additional 84,189 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.69% of the company’s stock.

About VTEX

(Get Free Report)

VTEX provides software-as-a-service digital commerce platform for enterprise brands and retailers. Its platform enables customers to execute their commerce strategy, including building online stores, integrating, and managing orders across channels, and creating marketplaces to sell products from third-party vendors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for VTEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VTEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.