Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) Issues FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 5.450-5.600 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 5.480. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.3 billion-$7.3 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.2 billion.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on TPR shares. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Tapestry in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on shares of Tapestry from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Tapestry from $112.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Tapestry from $142.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Tapestry from $116.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 6th. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Tapestry currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $116.25.

Shares of TPR stock traded up $4.86 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $103.67. The stock had a trading volume of 6,656,399 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,522,796. Tapestry has a one year low of $49.84 and a one year high of $118.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $110.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.17. The firm has a market cap of $21.46 billion, a PE ratio of 164.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.71.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. Tapestry had a net margin of 2.61% and a return on equity of 68.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. Tapestry has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.450-5.600 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Tapestry will post 4.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 5th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 5th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.5%. Tapestry’s dividend payout ratio is 253.97%.

Tapestry declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, November 6th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the luxury accessories retailer to repurchase up to 4.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Tapestry news, VP Manesh Dadlani sold 7,882 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.05, for a total transaction of $780,712.10. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 21,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,089,756.90. This represents a 27.20% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Alan Ka Ming Lau sold 11,320 shares of Tapestry stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.19, for a total value of $1,202,070.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 8,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $865,767.07. This trade represents a 58.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders own 1.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Scopus Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 45.0% during the second quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,238,040 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $108,712,000 after buying an additional 384,040 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in Tapestry by 158.8% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 218,400 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $19,178,000 after acquiring an additional 134,000 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Tapestry by 72.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 251,161 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $22,054,000 after acquiring an additional 105,474 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Tapestry in the second quarter valued at approximately $6,307,000. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Tapestry by 63.8% in the second quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 150,840 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $13,245,000 after purchasing an additional 58,750 shares in the last quarter. 90.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. It offers women’s handbags; and women’s accessories, such as small leather goods which includes mini and micro handbags, money pieces, wristlets, pouches, and cosmetic cases, as well as novelty accessories including address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and belts, key rings, and charms.

