Marwynn (MWYN) and Its Rivals Head-To-Head Review

Marwynn (NASDAQ:MWYN – Get Free Report) is one of 252 public companies in the “INTERNET SOFTWARE” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Marwynn to related businesses based on the strength of its profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

60.4% of shares of all “INTERNET SOFTWARE” companies are held by institutional investors. 17.3% of shares of all “INTERNET SOFTWARE” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Marwynn and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Marwynn $11.10 million -$4.40 million -2.22 Marwynn Competitors $2.26 billion $337.41 million -11.06

Profitability

Marwynn’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Marwynn. Marwynn is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

This table compares Marwynn and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Marwynn N/A N/A N/A Marwynn Competitors -207.89% -65.25% -6.60%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Marwynn and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Marwynn 1 0 0 0 1.00 Marwynn Competitors 1870 10410 20693 570 2.60

As a group, “INTERNET SOFTWARE” companies have a potential upside of 27.48%. Given Marwynn’s peers stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Marwynn has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Summary

Marwynn peers beat Marwynn on 8 of the 12 factors compared.

Marwynn Company Profile

Marwynn Holdings, Inc. is a holding company with no operations other than holding the shares of its two wholly-owned operating subsidiaries, FuAn Enterprise, Inc. (“FuAn”) and Grand Forest Cabinetry Inc (“Grand Forest”), that are in the supply chain business. Through our subsidiaries, we are committed to becoming a leading supply chain company in the U.S. for food, non-alcoholic beverages and indoor home improvement products. Food and Non-Alcoholic Beverages FuAn is a food and non-alcoholic beverage supply chain company that specializes in connecting businesses between different regions, particularly between Asia and the U.S. FuAn’s comprehensive supply chain services include the sourcing of Asian food, snacks, and non-alcoholic beverages, and distributing branded goods to mainstream markets, grocery stores and wholesale/warehouse clubs in the U.S. In addition, FuAn provides supply chain consulting, and market expansion support for businesses. With a focus on sourcing Asian foods and non-alcoholic beverages, FuAn aims at becoming a leading importer and distributor of Asian foods and non-alcoholic beverages to the U.S. markets. — Indoor Home Improvement Grand Forest is an indoor home improvement supply chain provider that focuses on providing kitchen cabinets, flooring, and home improvement products sourced from international suppliers. Grand Forest strives to bring affordable luxury with both aesthetics and practicality to the living space. We focus on sourcing high-quality products from reliable overseas suppliers and distributing them to customers primarily in the San Francisco Bay Area, as we work to expand our capabilities throughout California and across the U.S. We prioritize customer satisfaction and aim to provide exceptional products and services to enhance the homes of our customers. Our principal executive office is located in Irvine, CA.

