Head-To-Head Contrast: Compass (NYSE:COMP) and Amesite (NASDAQ:AMST)

Amesite (NASDAQ:AMST – Get Free Report) and Compass (NYSE:COMP – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Amesite and Compass’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Amesite -1,727.32% -137.45% -115.17% Compass -0.85% -8.83% -3.84%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

3.6% of Amesite shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 67.1% of Compass shares are held by institutional investors. 36.0% of Amesite shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 4.1% of Compass shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Amesite $110,000.00 122.14 -$3.62 million ($0.88) -3.34 Compass $5.63 billion 0.80 -$154.40 million ($0.11) -77.73

This table compares Amesite and Compass”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Amesite has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Compass. Compass is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Amesite, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Amesite and Compass, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Amesite 1 0 0 0 1.00 Compass 2 3 5 0 2.30

Compass has a consensus target price of $10.00, indicating a potential upside of 16.96%. Given Compass’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Compass is more favorable than Amesite.

Volatility and Risk

Amesite has a beta of 1.1, indicating that its share price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Compass has a beta of 2.56, indicating that its share price is 156% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Compass beats Amesite on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Amesite

Amesite Inc., an artificial intelligence driven platform and course designer, that provides online products in the United States. The company uses machine learning to offer a mass customized experience to learners. It serves businesses, universities and colleges, K-12 schools, museums, and non-profit organizations. Amesite Inc. was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Detroit, Michigan.

About Compass

Compass, Inc. provides real estate brokerage services in the United States. It operates a cloud-based platform that provides an integrated suite of software for customer relationship management, marketing, client service, operations, and other functionality in the real estate industry. The company offers mobile apps that allow agents to manage their business anytime and anywhere, as well as designs consumer-grade user interfaces, automated and simplified workflows for agent-client interactions, and insight-rich dashboards and reports. It also provides full-service title and escrow/settlement services to real estate agents' clients, real estate companies, and financial institutions relating to the closing of home purchases as well as the refinancing of home loans; and Compass Concierge, a program in which home sellers access to capital to front the cost of home improvement services. The company was formerly known as Urban Compass, Inc. and changed its name to Compass, Inc. in January 2021.Compass, Inc. was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

