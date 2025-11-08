HAYS (OTCMKTS:HAYPY) and Robert Half (NYSE:RHI) Financial Comparison

Robert Half (NYSE:RHI – Get Free Report) and HAYS (OTCMKTS:HAYPY – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, institutional ownership and valuation.

Dividends

Robert Half pays an annual dividend of $2.36 per share and has a dividend yield of 9.0%. HAYS pays an annual dividend of $0.06 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.7%. Robert Half pays out 153.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Robert Half has raised its dividend for 22 consecutive years. Robert Half is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Get Robert Half alerts:

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Robert Half and HAYS”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Robert Half $5.46 billion 0.49 $251.60 million $1.54 17.09 HAYS $8.55 billion 0.15 -$10.09 million N/A N/A

Robert Half has higher earnings, but lower revenue than HAYS.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

92.4% of Robert Half shares are held by institutional investors. 3.1% of Robert Half shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Robert Half and HAYS’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Robert Half 2.85% 11.76% 5.54% HAYS N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Robert Half and HAYS, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Robert Half 3 6 1 0 1.80 HAYS 0 1 0 1 3.00

Robert Half currently has a consensus target price of $38.25, indicating a potential upside of 45.31%. Given Robert Half’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Robert Half is more favorable than HAYS.

Risk and Volatility

Robert Half has a beta of 1.01, meaning that its share price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, HAYS has a beta of 0.46, meaning that its share price is 54% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Robert Half beats HAYS on 12 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Robert Half

(Get Free Report)

Robert Half Inc. provides talent solutions and business consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through Contract Talent Solutions, Permanent Placement Talent Solutions, and Protiviti segments. The Contract Talent Solutions segment provides contract engagement professionals in the fields of finance and accounting, technology, marketing and creative, legal and administrative, and customer support. This segment markets its services to clients and employment candidates through both national and local advertising activities, including radio, digital advertising, job boards, alliance partners, and events. The Permanent Placement Talent Solutions segment engages in the placement of full-time accounting, finance, and tax and accounting operations personnel. The Protiviti segment offers consulting services in the areas of internal audit, technology consulting, risk, and compliance consulting. It offers it services under the Robert Half brand name. The company was formerly known as Robert Half International Inc. and changed its name to Robert Half Inc. in July 2023. Robert Half Inc. was founded in 1948 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, California.

About HAYS

(Get Free Report)

Hays plc engages in the provision of recruitment services in Australia, New Zealand, Germany, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company provides qualified, professional, and skilled recruitment in permanent, temporary, and contractor formats to public and private sectors. It offers its recruitment services in the specialisms, such as technology, accountancy and finance, engineering, construction and property, office support, life sciences, sales and marketing, and others. Hays plc was founded in 1968 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

Receive News & Ratings for Robert Half Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Robert Half and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.