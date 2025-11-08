ITV (LON:ITV) Trading Up 15% – Should You Buy?

ITV plc (LON:ITV – Get Free Report) shot up 15% during trading on Saturday . The company traded as high as GBX 81.35 and last traded at GBX 77.88. 47,380,695 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 152% from the average session volume of 18,833,127 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 67.70.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on ITV from GBX 112 to GBX 105 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 105.
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on ITV
ITV Stock Performance
About ITV
ITV is a vertically integrated producer broadcaster and streamer, consisting of ITV Studios and Media & Entertainment.
ITV Studios is a scaled and global creator, owner and distributor of high-quality TV content. It operates in 12 countries, across 60+ labels and has a global distribution network.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than ITV
- Do ETFs Pay Dividends? What You Need to Know
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 11/03 – 11/07
- Insider Trading – What You Need to Know
- OpenAI’s Restructuring Sets up What Could Be the Biggest IPO Ever
- The How And Why of Investing in Oil Stocks
- 2 Rare Earth Stocks the U.S. Government Doesn’t Want to Fail
Receive News & Ratings for ITV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ITV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.