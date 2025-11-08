Azincourt Energy (CVE:AAZ) Trading 33.3% Higher – Should You Buy?

Azincourt Energy Corp. (CVE:AAZ – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 33.3% on Saturday . The stock traded as high as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02. Approximately 139,788 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 686,829 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.
Azincourt Energy Price Performance
The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$0.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.02. The firm has a market capitalization of C$8.09 million, a P/E ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 0.71.
About Azincourt Energy
Azincourt Energy Corp., an exploration and development company, focuses on the alternative fuels/alternative energy sector in Canada and Peru. It explores for uranium and lithium deposits, as well as other clean energy elements. The company owns interest in the East Preston project covering an area of approximately 25,000 hectares located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Big Hill Lithium project covering approximately an area of 7,500 hectares located in southwestern Newfoundland, Canada.
