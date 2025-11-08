Wells Fargo & Company Cuts Baldwin Insurance Group (NASDAQ:BWIN) Price Target to $24.00

Baldwin Insurance Group (NASDAQ:BWIN – Free Report) had its price target cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $28.00 to $24.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on BWIN. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Baldwin Insurance Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Baldwin Insurance Group from $41.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 9th. Wall Street Zen cut Baldwin Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $33.00 price target (down from $38.00) on shares of Baldwin Insurance Group in a research report on Monday, October 13th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded Baldwin Insurance Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.00.

Baldwin Insurance Group Stock Up 4.2%

BWIN traded up $1.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $26.87. The company had a trading volume of 1,471,450 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,056,352. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $27.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.73. Baldwin Insurance Group has a 52 week low of $21.26 and a 52 week high of $50.46. The company has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.49, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

Baldwin Insurance Group (NASDAQ:BWIN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.31. Baldwin Insurance Group had a positive return on equity of 12.65% and a negative net margin of 1.89%.The company had revenue of $365.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $364.14 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Baldwin Insurance Group will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. MTM Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Baldwin Insurance Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. AlphaQuest LLC raised its position in shares of Baldwin Insurance Group by 249.2% in the third quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 1,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 1,393 shares in the last quarter. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Baldwin Insurance Group during the second quarter valued at $58,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Baldwin Insurance Group during the first quarter worth about $72,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Baldwin Insurance Group by 29.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.49% of the company’s stock.

Baldwin Insurance Group Company Profile

The Baldwin Insurance Group, Inc operates as an independent insurance distribution firm that delivers insurance and risk management solutions in the United States. It operates through three segments: Insurance Advisory Solutions; Underwriting, Capacity & Technology Solutions; and Mainstreet Insurance Solutions.

