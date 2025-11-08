Day One Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DAWN) Price Target Raised to $26.00

Day One Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DAWN – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Piper Sandler from $25.00 to $26.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on DAWN. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on Day One Biopharmaceuticals from $36.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Zacks Research raised shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 13th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Day One Biopharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.43.

Shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.74 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.73. 5,792,996 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,011,434. The firm has a market capitalization of $999.04 million, a PE ratio of -6.40 and a beta of -1.25. Day One Biopharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $5.64 and a 1-year high of $16.76. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.98.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DAWN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.09. Day One Biopharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 32.05% and a negative net margin of 113.53%.The firm had revenue of $39.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 57.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Day One Biopharmaceuticals will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Charles N. York II sold 4,106 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.77, for a total value of $27,797.62. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 278,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,882,060. The trade was a 1.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Adam Dubow sold 4,365 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.77, for a total transaction of $29,551.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 54,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $371,388.66. This trade represents a 7.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last quarter, insiders sold 28,295 shares of company stock worth $191,557. Insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in Day One Biopharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 44.5% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 7,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 2,264 shares during the period. Entropy Technologies LP bought a new position in Day One Biopharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $67,000. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al bought a new stake in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $76,000. 87.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes targeted therapies for patients with genomically defined cancers. Its lead product candidate is tovorafenib, an oral brain-penetrant type II pan-rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for pediatric patients with relapsed/ refractory low-grade glioma.

