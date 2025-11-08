Comcast Corporation $CMCSA Shares Acquired by Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,472,253 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 407,947 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned 0.20% of Comcast worth $266,685,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Comcast by 86.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 757 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Global Trust Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Comcast by 906.8% during the second quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 745 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 671 shares during the period. Ransom Advisory Ltd acquired a new stake in Comcast in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Comcast by 403.5% in the second quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 856 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 686 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Comcast in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. 84.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Comcast alerts:

Comcast Stock Up 0.1%

Comcast stock opened at $27.35 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $100.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.55, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. Comcast Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $25.75 and a fifty-two week high of $44.63. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.10.

Comcast Dividend Announcement

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 13th. The cable giant reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Comcast had a return on equity of 18.06% and a net margin of 18.33%.The firm had revenue of $30.34 billion for the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Comcast Corporation will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 14th will be given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 14th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.8%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is 21.96%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CMCSA. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Comcast from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Comcast from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Comcast from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on Comcast from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn lowered Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-one have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Comcast presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.29.

Read Our Latest Report on CMCSA

Comcast Profile

(Free Report)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.