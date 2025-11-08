PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. Has $4.53 Million Holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited $AEM

PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. grew its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Free Report) (TSE:AEM) by 10.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 37,960 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,510 shares during the period. Agnico Eagle Mines comprises 1.5% of PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd.’s holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines were worth $4,525,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AEM. Aviva PLC grew its position in Agnico Eagle Mines by 7.2% during the second quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 376,065 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $44,797,000 after purchasing an additional 25,187 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 3,391 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $403,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. AGF Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 1,285,079 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $153,105,000 after acquiring an additional 34,389 shares in the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines during the 2nd quarter valued at $615,000. Finally, Metis Global Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 12.6% during the second quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 63,085 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $7,516,000 after acquiring an additional 7,075 shares in the last quarter. 68.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Agnico Eagle Mines Trading Up 1.2%

Shares of AEM stock opened at $161.28 on Friday. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a 12 month low of $75.17 and a 12 month high of $187.50. The company has a market cap of $81.04 billion, a PE ratio of 23.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business’s 50 day moving average is $161.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $135.94.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Agnico Eagle Mines ( NYSE:AEM Get Free Report ) (TSE:AEM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The mining company reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.40. Agnico Eagle Mines had a net margin of 32.62% and a return on equity of 15.97%. The business had revenue of $3.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.14 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 4.63 EPS for the current year.

AEM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James Financial raised their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from $155.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 10th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Agnico Eagle Mines from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 1st. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $154.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $140.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Agnico Eagle Mines has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $184.50.

Agnico Eagle Mines Profile

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, a gold mining company, exploration, development, and production of precious metals. It explores for gold. The company's mines are located in Canada, Australia, Finland and Mexico, with exploration and development activities in Canada, Australia, Europe, Latin America, and the United States.

