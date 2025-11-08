Prospera Financial Services Inc Sells 19,531 Shares of Comcast Corporation $CMCSA

Prospera Financial Services Inc decreased its holdings in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 5.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 329,645 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 19,531 shares during the quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Comcast were worth $11,765,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. QRG Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Comcast by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 724,760 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $25,867,000 after acquiring an additional 83,631 shares during the period. Advisor OS LLC grew its holdings in Comcast by 33.2% during the first quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 35,440 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,308,000 after purchasing an additional 8,841 shares during the period. Aberdeen Group plc increased its position in Comcast by 5.4% in the second quarter. Aberdeen Group plc now owns 2,889,947 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $103,142,000 after buying an additional 147,231 shares in the last quarter. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Comcast by 10.2% in the first quarter. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,282,073 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $47,254,000 after buying an additional 118,839 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Davidson Investment Advisors raised its stake in shares of Comcast by 37.4% in the second quarter. Davidson Investment Advisors now owns 457,691 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $16,335,000 after buying an additional 124,484 shares during the period. 84.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CMCSA opened at $27.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.92. Comcast Corporation has a 1 year low of $25.75 and a 1 year high of $44.63. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.10.

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 13th. The cable giant reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter. Comcast had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 18.06%. The company had revenue of $30.34 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that Comcast Corporation will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 14th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 14th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.8%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.96%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Comcast in a report on Friday, October 31st. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Comcast from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Comcast from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 31st. BNP Paribas raised shares of Comcast from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Moffett Nathanson raised their price target on Comcast from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 12th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-one have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.29.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

