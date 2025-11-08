Honeywell International Inc. $HON Stock Holdings Lifted by ZEGA Investments LLC

ZEGA Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 361.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,842 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,144 shares during the quarter. ZEGA Investments LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $1,826,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HON. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in Honeywell International during the 1st quarter valued at $1,150,929,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 8.9% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,751,951 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,335,476,000 after buying an additional 1,293,137 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 64.6% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,652,344 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $561,634,000 after buying an additional 1,041,273 shares in the last quarter. Vista Cima Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Honeywell International during the first quarter valued at $164,000. Finally, OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd raised its position in Honeywell International by 592.0% during the first quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 867,665 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $183,728,000 after buying an additional 742,281 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Lucian Boldea sold 42,149 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.58, for a total transaction of $9,339,375.42. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 10,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,289,807.72. This represents a 80.31% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HON opened at $194.07 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $123.21 billion, a PE ratio of 20.45, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $208.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $218.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.36. Honeywell International Inc. has a twelve month low of $179.36 and a twelve month high of $242.77.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 11th. The conglomerate reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $8.95 billion for the quarter. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.07% and a return on equity of 38.11%. Honeywell International has set its Q4 2023 guidance at 2.530-2.630 EPS. FY 2023 guidance at 9.100-9.200 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be given a $1.19 dividend. This is an increase from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 14th. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is presently 50.16%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada upgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $235.00 to $253.00 in a report on Monday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $212.00 to $218.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Finally, TD Cowen cut their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $260.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Honeywell International presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $249.63.

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

