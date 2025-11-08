iShares S&P 500 Value ETF $IVE Shares Sold by Summit Investment Advisors Inc.

Summit Investment Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 6.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 106,530 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,390 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF makes up about 16.7% of Summit Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Summit Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $20,302,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 12.6% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,983,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,100,596,000 after acquiring an additional 2,339,857 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 5.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,776,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,387,781,000 after purchasing an additional 922,557 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,590,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,603,000 after acquiring an additional 105,418 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,546,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,361,000 after purchasing an additional 90,856 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 5.3% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,257,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,153,000 after acquiring an additional 114,406 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IVE opened at $207.90 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $42.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 0.89. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $165.45 and a 1 year high of $211.83. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $206.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $197.90.

About iShares S&P 500 Value ETF

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

