Wedbush Securities Inc. Sells 4,417 Shares of Chevron Corporation $CVX

Wedbush Securities Inc. lessened its position in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 4.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 106,107 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 4,417 shares during the period. Chevron makes up about 0.5% of Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $15,194,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ignite Planners LLC boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 14.1% in the first quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 12,316 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,060,000 after acquiring an additional 1,519 shares during the period. Vista Capital Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Chevron by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Vista Capital Partners Inc. now owns 5,938 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $993,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Chevron by 33.8% in the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,260 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Chevron by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 88,759 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $13,743,000 after purchasing an additional 6,058 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 26.9% in the second quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 16,694 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,390,000 after purchasing an additional 3,541 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Price Performance

CVX stock opened at $155.10 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $268.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.96, a P/E/G ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $155.55 and its 200 day moving average is $149.62. Chevron Corporation has a 52 week low of $132.04 and a 52 week high of $168.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $48.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.99 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 9.90%. The company’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.48 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Chevron Corporation will post 10.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $1.71 per share. This represents a $6.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.4%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 18th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 96.20%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on CVX. Raymond James Financial reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price objective (down previously from $170.00) on shares of Chevron in a research note on Friday, October 17th. Melius Research began coverage on shares of Chevron in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $155.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Chevron from $192.00 to $191.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 15th. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Chevron from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Chevron in a report on Friday, July 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Chevron has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $165.40.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Chevron news, VP Alana K. Knowles sold 3,978 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $636,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 1,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $188,960. The trade was a 77.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John B. Hess sold 375,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.30, for a total transaction of $59,362,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 1,403,045 shares in the company, valued at $222,102,023.50. This represents a 21.09% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

