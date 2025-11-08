VivoSim Labs (NASDAQ:VIVS) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

VivoSim Labs (NASDAQ:VIVS – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.98) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, FiscalAI reports. The firm had revenue of $0.03 million during the quarter. VivoSim Labs had a negative return on equity of 32.95% and a negative net margin of 1,396.48%.
VivoSim Labs Stock Performance
Shares of VivoSim Labs stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2.18. 46,291 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,417,747. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.96. VivoSim Labs has a 12 month low of $1.41 and a 12 month high of $21.96. The company has a market capitalization of $5.69 million, a P/E ratio of -0.43 and a beta of 1.18.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of VivoSim Labs in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat, VivoSim Labs currently has a consensus rating of “Sell”.
About VivoSim Labs
Organovo Holdings, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing 3D tissues that recapitulate key aspects of human disease. Its 3D human tissue platform includes its proprietary NovoGen Bioprinters, which are automated devices that enable the fabrication of 3D living tissues comprised mammalian cells; and related technologies for preparing bio-inks and bioprinting multicellular tissues with complex architecture.
