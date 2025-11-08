BioAge Labs (NASDAQ:BIOA) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.11 EPS

BioAge Labs (NASDAQ:BIOA – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by $0.11, Zacks reports.

BioAge Labs Stock Down 2.8%

NASDAQ:BIOA traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $7.26. 485,012 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 668,078. BioAge Labs has a 52 week low of $2.88 and a 52 week high of $22.91. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.81. The firm has a market cap of $260.27 million, a PE ratio of -0.95 and a beta of 1.98.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in BioAge Labs by 60.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 453,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,873,000 after acquiring an additional 171,426 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of BioAge Labs during the 2nd quarter valued at $64,000. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in BioAge Labs by 324.7% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 226,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $937,000 after acquiring an additional 173,388 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of BioAge Labs by 85.6% during the 2nd quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 12,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 5,976 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BioAge Labs in the second quarter valued at about $182,000.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on BIOA. Citigroup upped their target price on BioAge Labs from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of BioAge Labs in a report on Thursday, October 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.00.

About BioAge Labs

We are a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing therapeutic product candidates for metabolic diseases, such as obesity, by targeting the biology of human aging. Our technology platform and differentiated human datasets enable us to identify promising targets based on insights into molecular changes that drive aging.

