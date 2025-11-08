Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) Updates FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 29.600-30.400 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 29.110. The company issued revenue guidance of $20.6 billion-$21.2 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $20.7 billion. Parker-Hannifin also updated its FY 2026 guidance to 29.600-30.400 EPS.

Shares of NYSE PH traded up $9.74 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $843.89. 975,444 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 707,783. The company has a market cap of $106.79 billion, a PE ratio of 31.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.37. Parker-Hannifin has a twelve month low of $488.45 and a twelve month high of $851.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $758.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $712.46.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The industrial products company reported $7.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.62 by $0.60. The company had revenue of $5.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.94 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 17.79% and a return on equity of 26.80%. Parker-Hannifin’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $6.20 earnings per share. Parker-Hannifin has set its FY 2026 guidance at 29.600-30.400 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 29.600-30.400 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Parker-Hannifin will post 26.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 5th. Investors of record on Friday, November 7th will be issued a $1.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 7th. This represents a $7.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.9%. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.55%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PH. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $860.00 to $960.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $785.00 to $906.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. KeyCorp increased their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $825.00 to $935.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Cowen reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Friday, August 29th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $822.76.

In other news, EVP Joseph R. Leonti sold 4,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $750.84, for a total transaction of $3,472,635.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 13,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,420,157.52. This trade represents a 25.00% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PH. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in Parker-Hannifin in the second quarter worth $38,000. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Parker-Hannifin in the 2nd quarter worth about $131,000. Jupiter Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Parker-Hannifin during the second quarter valued at about $152,000. Brooks Moore & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Parker-Hannifin during the second quarter worth about $220,000. Finally, Curi Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the second quarter worth about $254,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.44% of the company’s stock.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

