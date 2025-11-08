Cantor Fitzgerald Boosts Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) Price Target to $285.00

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from $220.00 to $285.00 in a report issued on Friday,MarketScreener reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the online travel company’s stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 10.36% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Truist Financial set a $210.00 price target on Expedia Group in a report on Monday, October 27th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on Expedia Group from $200.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Rothschild & Co Redburn lifted their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $290.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $205.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating and twenty-three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $253.00.

Expedia Group Stock Performance

EXPE opened at $258.25 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $219.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $192.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.58. Expedia Group has a 12-month low of $130.01 and a 12-month high of $264.20.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The online travel company reported $7.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.10 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $4.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.28 billion. Expedia Group had a return on equity of 56.25% and a net margin of 7.94%.Expedia Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $6.13 earnings per share. Expedia Group has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Expedia Group will post 12.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Expedia Group

In related news, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 3,306 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.84, for a total value of $663,977.04. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 77,075 shares in the company, valued at $15,479,743. This represents a 4.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Craig A. Jacobson sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.78, for a total transaction of $623,340.00. Following the sale, the director owned 33,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,035,015.24. The trade was a 8.14% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 9,816 shares of company stock valued at $2,009,132 in the last three months. 9.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Expedia Group

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Expedia Group by 114.3% during the second quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 150 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Expedia Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Expedia Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. GFG Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Expedia Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Expedia Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. 90.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Expedia Group Company Profile

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through B2C, B2B, and trivago segments. Its B2C segment includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand offers various travel products and services; Hotels.com for lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, Wotif Group, ebookers, CheapTickets, Hotwire.com and CarRentals.com.

