Citic Securities Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) Stock

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by analysts at Citic Securities from $950.00 to $1,350.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday,MarketScreener reports. Citic Securities’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 13.13% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on KLAC. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of KLA from $1,000.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 13th. Argus set a $1,400.00 price objective on shares of KLA in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on KLA from $1,000.00 to $1,350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of KLA from $1,070.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Rothschild & Co Redburn lifted their target price on KLA from $1,100.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and fourteen have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,241.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:KLAC opened at $1,193.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 1.83. KLA has a 1 year low of $551.33 and a 1 year high of $1,284.47. The company has a market cap of $156.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.47, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1,069.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $920.95.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The semiconductor company reported $8.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.47 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $3.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.17 billion. KLA had a return on equity of 113.10% and a net margin of 33.83%.KLA’s revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $7.33 EPS. KLA has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 7.920-9.480 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that KLA will post 31.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Brian Lorig sold 8,049 shares of KLA stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $913.68, for a total transaction of $7,354,210.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 11,479 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,488,132.72. The trade was a 41.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 10,801 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $913.68, for a total value of $9,868,657.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 92,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $84,805,950.24. The trade was a 10.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 32,566 shares of company stock valued at $29,313,522 in the last three months. 91.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KLAC. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in KLA during the first quarter valued at $348,822,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of KLA by 27.9% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,852,814 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,259,543,000 after acquiring an additional 404,634 shares in the last quarter. Amundi grew its position in shares of KLA by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 1,645,599 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,026,983,000 after acquiring an additional 251,339 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA increased its stake in shares of KLA by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 1,586,781 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,078,526,000 after purchasing an additional 131,620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Winslow Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in KLA in the 2nd quarter worth about $95,217,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.65% of the company’s stock.

KLA Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB and Component Inspection.

