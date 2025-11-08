SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Needham & Company LLC Analyst Says

SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by stock analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $250.00 to $360.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective points to a potential upside of 10.11% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on SITM. Raymond James Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $270.00 price target (up from $250.00) on shares of SiTime in a report on Friday, August 29th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of SiTime from $230.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 18th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of SiTime in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of SiTime from $260.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 6th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of SiTime from $180.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, SiTime currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $329.17.

Shares of SITM stock opened at $326.94 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -110.45 and a beta of 2.36. SiTime has a fifty-two week low of $105.40 and a fifty-two week high of $386.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $282.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $230.54.

SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.16. SiTime had a negative net margin of 25.18% and a negative return on equity of 5.69%. The company had revenue of $83.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.08 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. SiTime’s quarterly revenue was up 44.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that SiTime will post -2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Samsheer Ahamad sold 3,811 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.03, for a total transaction of $971,919.33. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 58,077 shares in the company, valued at $14,811,377.31. This represents a 6.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Piyush B. Sevalia sold 2,056 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.50, for a total value of $517,084.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 78,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,807,385.50. This represents a 2.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 34,867 shares of company stock worth $9,168,213 over the last quarter. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hantz Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SiTime by 190.3% in the third quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 90 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SiTime in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC purchased a new stake in SiTime in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in SiTime by 3,220.0% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 166 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of SiTime by 27.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 186 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.31% of the company’s stock.

SiTime Corporation designs, develops, and sells silicon timing systems solutions in Taiwan, Hong Kong, the United States, Singapore, and internationally. The company provides resonators and clock integrated circuits, and various types of oscillators. It serves various markets, including communications, datacenter, enterprise, automotive, industrial, internet of things, mobile, consumer, and aerospace and defense.

