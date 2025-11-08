iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF $IWF Shares Purchased by Prospera Financial Services Inc

Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 244.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 105,008 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 74,499 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF comprises about 0.8% of Prospera Financial Services Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $44,601,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 722,329.3% during the 2nd quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 17,851,227 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,579,274,000 after purchasing an additional 17,848,756 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.7% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,688,217 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,498,319,000 after buying an additional 68,243 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.4% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,285,390 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,244,071,000 after buying an additional 70,645 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,109,809 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,845,101,000 after buying an additional 208,598 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,280,071 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,184,401,000 after buying an additional 133,621 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.33% of the company’s stock.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IWF opened at $471.43 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $122.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.43 and a beta of 1.13. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $308.67 and a 1 year high of $493.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $467.84 and a 200-day moving average of $433.02.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

