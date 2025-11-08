RWA Wealth Partners LLC Has $45.69 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF $VTI

RWA Wealth Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 2.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 150,326 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,869 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up 0.6% of RWA Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. RWA Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $45,689,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the first quarter worth $26,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 165.7% during the 2nd quarter. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. now owns 93 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Knuff & Co LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, HFM Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. 28.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VTI opened at $330.09 on Friday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52-week low of $236.42 and a 52-week high of $339.06. The company has a market cap of $550.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.26 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $327.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $308.92.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

