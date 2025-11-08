Hikma Pharmaceuticals (LON:HIK) Stock Price Down 12.1% on Analyst Downgrade

Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC (LON:HIK – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 12.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday after Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on the stock from GBX 2,510 to GBX 2,300. Berenberg Bank currently has a buy rating on the stock. Hikma Pharmaceuticals traded as low as GBX 1,531 and last traded at GBX 1,557. Approximately 4,047,980 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 210% from the average daily volume of 1,304,824 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,771.
Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,360 price target on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals from GBX 2,500 to GBX 2,400 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,170 price objective on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals from GBX 3,100 to GBX 2,850 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 2,416.
The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.82. The company has a market cap of £3.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,730.88 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 1,893.97.
At Hikma we help put better health within reach, every day. By creating high-quality medicines and making them accessible to the people who need them, we help to shape a healthier world that enriches all our communities. We help deliver this by living our culture, delivering our strategy, and acting responsibly.
